Kobakhidze: West wants to organize 5th revolution in Georgia

4 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian government will not allow a fifth attempt at revolution in the country organized by Western forces, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in an interview with Imedi TV company.

"There were real campaigns funded from abroad, directed against the church and state institutions...They want to arrange for us, after four attempts at revolution in our country, a fifth attempt, which, of course, will not be honored," Kobakhidze said.

According to him, when Georgia takes measures aimed at protecting state institutions, in the West it is assessed as a rollback of democracy.