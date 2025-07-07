Trial over horrific deadly hotel fire begins in Türkiye

7 Jul. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has begun a trial for the case of the deadly January fire that occurred in one of the hotels of the Kartalkaya ski resort, according to Turkish media reports.

Thirty-two defendants will face charges in the court.

It is noted that 13 defendants face a total of up to 1,998 years in prison on charges of murder or causing intentional bodily harm. 19 others have also been charged with negligently causing death or bodily harm, with potential sentences totaling up to 22.5 years.

Let us remind you that on January 21, a major fire occurred at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Bolu. 78 people died as victims, and another 133 received various injuries.