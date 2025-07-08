Hikmet Hajiyev refutes fake about Azerbaijan's aid to Ukraine

8 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan does not supply any military components to parties to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with the Slovak media outlet Hospodarske Noviny.

"Russia is our neighbor. We have good, neighborly relations. It's the top priority of both Azerbaijan and any country in the world to have good relations with all neighbors," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Azerbaijan keeps its distance in order not to interfere in any way in the Ukraine conflict, Hajiyev said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan "maintains a safe distance from the supply of any military components in this conflict". Hajiyev said that Baku provides nothing but humanitarian aid.