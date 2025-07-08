Russia and Kazakhstan implement industrial projects worth $56 billion

8 Jul. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and Russia continue to actively implement joint industrial projects, with 171 initiatives valued at $56 billion, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar announced at the Innoprom-2025 exhibition.

The politician recalled that in 2019, he and Denis Manturov, who held the post of the Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia at the time, signed a roadmap for the development of industrial cooperation between the two countries.

"Our current portfolio includes 171 joint investment projects totaling over $56 billion",

Roman Sklyar said.

According to Sklyar, this is 7-8 times more than planned in 2019.