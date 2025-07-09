Adana mayor arrested in Turkey

9 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Adana Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Zeydan Karalar was arrested along with six others as part of a wide-ranging corruption investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Turkish authorities said.

The probe centers on a criminal network accused of bribing mayors to manipulate municipal tender processes in their favor. Prosecutors allege that the group sought to control public contracts by offering illicit payments to key local officials.

Karalar, a senior member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was taken into custody earlier this week and formally arrested after hours of questioning.

The investigation remains ongoing, with more suspects expected to be questioned in connection with the case.