Baku announces Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi

9 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tomorrow, on July 10, a bilateral meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be held in Abu Dhabi, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

The meeting will take place within the framework of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

The Armenian PM's spokesperson also confirmed the meeting will take place tomorrow.

The previous meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leader was held on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Tirana on May 16.

Despite differences between Baku and Yerevan, the upcoming meeting is seen as a positive signal indicating both sides' interest in continuing the diplomatic process.