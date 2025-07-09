Iran's nuclear facilities seriously damaged - French intelligence

9 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), the French secret service, believes that elements of Iran’s nuclear program were seriously damaged by the U.S. strike, DGSE head Nicolas Lerner told the LCI television channel.

"Today, our assessment is as follows: each of the elements was seriously damaged, and Iran’s nuclear program in its present form was seriously thrown back, possibly, for many months," Nicolas Lerner said.

According to him, "not a single intelligence service in the world" can precisely assess the degree of damage sustained by Iran’s nuclear sites.