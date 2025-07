9 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that presidential election in Türkiye will be held in 2028, and early voting is not a subject of discussion.

According to the Turkish leader, holding early presidential elections in the country is not currently being discussed.

Protests have erupted in Turkey after authorities detained the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu in March. Turkey's opposition has demanded that elections be held in the country.