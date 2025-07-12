Gabala and Goygol listed on UNESCO Tentative World Heritage List

12 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two Azerbaijani sites were included in the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee taking place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on July 6-16, 2025, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture reported.

The nomination documents submitted to the Tentative List of World Heritage were discussed on July 11.

The sites “Ancient City of Gabala” and “Historical, Cultural and Natural Complex of Gamigaya and Goygol” submitted by Azerbaijan were included in the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage.

The necessary scientific and organizational work will be continued for the future inscription of both monuments on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the ministry said.