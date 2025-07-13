Media: Pezeshkian injured in Israeli strikes on Iran

13 Jul. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Iran's Fars news agency, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was injured during the evacuation of the building where the Supreme National Security Council of Iran was holding a meeting after the Israeli military launched missile strikes at the building's entrances.

The June 16 strikes on Tehran resulted in injuries to the country's president and several officials, with Iranian politicians receiving minor leg injuries during the evacuation. Israel fired at least six missiles at the entrances to the building where the Iranian Security Council was holding a meeting.

The Iranian news agency notes that the strikes on the entrances to the building indicate the work of an Israeli spy network.