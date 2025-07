14 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has begun in Brussels.

The Armenian PM will also meet with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Earlier, the PM’s office reported that Pashinyan arrived in the Belgian capital Brussels on a working visit.