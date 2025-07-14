Turkish and Iranian Defense Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

14 Jul. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzadeh held a telephone conversation today, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported.

The parties held a thorough exchange of views on current issues of regional defense and security, the statement said, AZERTAC reports.

During the conversation, the two ministers paid special attention to cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties in the defense sphere, the ministry noted.

This telephone conversation follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent statement that Türkiye does not approve of attacks on Iran, considering them threats to both Iran's sovereignty and regional security, regardless of their origin. Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's active efforts to ensure that Israeli strikes and attacks by Tel Aviv supporters do not turn into a catastrophe.