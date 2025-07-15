More than 300,000 tourists from Russia visited Uzbekistan

15 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan received more than 300,000 Russians from January to May 2025, according to information from the country's Statistics Committee.

According to the committee, a total of 4.2 million foreign tourists arrived in the republic during this time. The figure has increased almost 1.5 times (by 1.4 million people) compared to the same period last year.

Kyrgyzstan topped the list of tourist arrivals with 1.2 million visitors. Tajikistan takes second place with 993,000 tourists, while Kazakhstan closes the top three with 889,000 visitors. As for Russian tourists, 334,000 people visited Uzbekistan.

According to data from the Agency of Statistics under the President of Uzbekistan, 289,600 Russians arrived in Uzbekistan in the first five months of last year.