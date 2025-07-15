Cargo transit via Middle Corridor increases sixfold

15 Jul. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced a 6-fold increase in cargo transit via the Middle Corridor over the past 5 years.

According to Bektenov, transit from China to Europe increased by 62% last year, amounting to about 4.5 million tons.

The Prime Minister reported a 50% increase in cargo transit through the country, with plans to expand transit to 10 million tons.

"We will continue the development of Darbaza-Maktaral next year. Moiynty-Kyzylzhar, Bakhty-Ayagoz will make it possible to increase our throughput capacity to 10 million tons in the near future",

Olzhas Bektenov reported.