Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrives in Azerbaijan

16 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

This morning, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up in his honor at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries, AzerTAc reported.

Chairman Berdimuhamedov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.

During the Turkmen leader's visit, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are expected to discuss bilateral relations.