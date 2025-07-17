17 Jul. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to NBC, Washington had plans for a multi-week operation against Iran's nuclear program.

The US General Staff planned to strike six Iranian nuclear facilities instead of three (in Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz), aiming to significantly undermine Iran's nuclear development potential.

It is noted that US President Donald Trump, who seeks to minimize American military activity, rejected to implement a more complex plan in favor of strikes in one night raid.

Let us recall that the 12-day war between Israel and Iran began on June 13 with a military operation by Israel against Iranian nuclear facilities, as well as individuals involved in nuclear development. The USA struck a number of targets on the night of June 22.