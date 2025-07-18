Media: Armenia to withdraw from CSTO in February 2026

18 Jul. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia intends to leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in February 2026, according to hraparak.am's sources.

"According to our information, Nikol Pashinyan has informed several of his associates that Armenia will most likely leave the CSTO in February next year",

the publication reported.

It should be noted that yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the republic's withdrawal from the CSTO remained the most likely scenario.

The process of distancing Armenia from the organization began last year, when Yerevan announced the suspension of participation in CSTO activities and also failed to pay its dues.