EU eases Schengen access for Turkish citizens

19 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union has eased rules for Turkish citizens to use its open-border Schengen Area, the bloc's ambassador to Ankara announced.

EU Ambassador to Turkey Thomas Hans Ossowski said the new rules would help address Turks' complaints over long bureaucratic processes, but warned it was not enough to permanently solve the problems.

"It will be much easier and much faster for Turkish citizens," Ossowski said, referring to the European Commission's new decision, simplifying the path to multiple-entry visas for Turks.

Turks who previously used visas correctly will be eligible for a six-month visa as early as their second application, followed by one-year, three-year and five-year multiple-entry visas.

The new guidelines allow for longer-term, multiple-entry visas to be issued to Turkish nationals who have previously obtained a Schengen visa and traveled regularly without overstaying.