Etihad Airways to connect Abu Dhabi and Tbilisi

19 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In March 2026, a new flight will appear in the schedule of the international airport of the Georgian capital. The Arab airline Etihad Airways plans to launch flights between Abu Dhabi and Tbilisi.

Next year, Georgian tourists will have the opportunity to make a comfortable trip to the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi. Flights on the new route will be operated by the UAE national airline, Etihad Airways, Levan Moseshvili, CEO of the United Airports of Georgia, said.

"Starting in March 2026, the airline will operate daily flights between Tbilisi and Abu Dhabi. This will have an even more positive impact on the tourist flow to Georgia from the Persian Gulf countries, which is characterised by high purchasing power,”

- Levan Moseshvili said.