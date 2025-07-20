Iran calls current ceasefire with Israel fragile

20 Jul. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Araghchi spoke about the ceasefire that has been maintained since the June conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

According to IRI Foreign Minister, the ceasefire is fragile, since Israel do not have a single ceasefire concluded.

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that Tel Aviv has a bad reputation in this regard. According to Araghchi, Tehran is fully prepared for potential violations of the ceasefire.

The Foreign Minister also allowed for Iran to return to talks on the nuclear issue with the USA, but on the condition that Washington agrees to resolve this problem through diplomatic means