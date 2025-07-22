Illegally exported Marcus Aurelius statue returns to Türkiye after 65 years

22 Jul. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A bronze statue of the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, which was taken out of the country as a result of illegal excavations, has been returned to Türkiye after six decades.

This work from the 2nd-3rd centuries AD was found in the ancient city of Bubon, located in the Gölhisar district of Burdur province. After circulating through various countries, it ultimately became part of the Cleveland Museum of Art's collection in the United States.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, together with the Manhattan Attorney General's Office and the US Homeland Security Investigation began working together four years ago. As a result of this work, statues and heads of a number of Roman emperors have been returned to Türkiye. During the research it was established that this statue belongs to Sebasteion in the ancient city of Bubon.