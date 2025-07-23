Russia, Iran and China discuss nuclear program

23 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A trilateral meeting between the representatives of Russia, Iran and China took place in Tehran on July 22, focusing on resolving the crisis around the Iranian nuclear program, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report, on Tuesday the sides agreed to continue consultations and coordinate their efforts to resolve the crisis around the Iranian nuclear program.

The Russia-Iran-China meetings will continue "at various levels in the coming weeks."

During their visit to Iran, the heads of the Russian and Chinese delegations held a separate meeting with Iran’s deputy foreign minister in charge of political affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi and other Iranian diplomats.