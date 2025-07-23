Türkiye to operate Eurofighter Typhoon

23 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The heads of the Turkish and UK defense ministries signed a memorandum on the inclusion of Ankara in the list of users of the 4th generation Eurofighter Typhoon multirole fighter jets.

Today, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler and UK Secretary of Defense John Healey signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held at the Istanbul Expo Center, regarding the recognition of Türkiye as a potential operator of the Eurofighter Typhoon multirole fighter jet, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense reports.

"The inclusion of Türkiye in the list of users of the Eurofighter Typhoon will be an important step towards enhancing the combat capabilities of the Turkish Air Force and will contribute to strengthening the long-standing allied relations between the two countries,”

- memorandum