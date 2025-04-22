Vestnik Kavkaza

Gunmen who attacked courthouse in Iran killed

Unknown attackers launched a gun and grenade attack on a court building in southeast Iran today, killing six people and wounding 20, state TV reported.

The report said security forces killed three of the gunmen in the armed clash in Iran’s southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The attack happened in the province's capital city of Zahedan. Police and security forces immediately took control of the site.

A report by the Tasnim news agency blamed the attack on the militant group Jaish al-Adl.

