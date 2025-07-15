There is real peace in South Caucasus - Baku

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said that the issue of military confrontation or escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not on the agenda.

He noted that sometimes countries sign peace agreements on paper, but there is no real peace, but in the South Caucasus, it's the opposite: there is real peace, but some disputed points remain.

Hajiyev stressed that the text of the peace agreement has been largely agreed upon by Baku and Yerevan. According to him, there are still some unresolved details.

"For example, the Armenian Constitution contains claims to Azerbaijani territories. Every country's constitution is an internal matter, as long as it doesn't include the name or region of another country," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He said that Azerbaijan wants to sign this peace agreement not only with the Armenian government but also with the Armenian people to see Armenians officially renounce claims to Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev referred to the recent talks between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi as constructive.

The assistant added that Baku and Yerevan don’t need anyone to teach them how to live in peace and coexist.