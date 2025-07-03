Baku expresses readiness to host Moscow and Kiev for talks

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said that Kiev and Moscow are welcome to meet in Baku.

"If our friends and partners want to meet in Baku, they are very welcome. <...> Everyone is welcome, but we cannot force anyone. They need to approach us," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He stressed that Baku is already the diplomatic capital of the entire Caspian region. Hajiyev recalled that Israel-Türkiye and Syria-Israel talks were held in Baku.

The assistant also said that strategic discussions between Russia and the U.S. on missile defense systems were held in Baku in the past, as well as NATO-Russia talks.