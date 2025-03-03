Caucasian deer nursery opens in eastern Georgia

A new step towards saving the Caucasian deer, facing the threat of extinction, has been taken by the Georgian authorities. A Caucasian deer nursery has opened in the eastern part of the country, in the Algeti National Park.

"This is a truly historic step in terms of protecting Georgia's biodiversity. The long-term goal of the program to restore the red deer population is to create viable and sustainable populations on a national scale,”

– Minister of Agriculture David Songulashvili said.