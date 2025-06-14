Aeroflot increases number of flights to Azerbaijani city of Ganja

Aeroflot has increased the number of flights operated between Moscow and the city of Ganja in Azerbaijan. The airline now operates two weekly flights between the Russian capital and the Azerbaijani city, according to the arline's press service.

It should be noted that flights are operated on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Passengers also have the option of cargo delivery to Azerbaijan. Cargo shipments are available three times a week on flight SU-6973 from St. Petersburg to Baku. Cargo can also be sent to the capital of Azerbaijan from Moscow daily.