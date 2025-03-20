Aghdam's Khidirli village welcomes new residents

Today, another group of former internally displaced persons, consisting of families temporarily settled in various territories of Azerbaijan, was sent to the Khidirli village of Azerbaijan's Agdam district.

At this stage, another 60 families, or 236 people, returned to their native lands and will receive new homes.

A week ago, 60 families, or 235 people, returned to Khidirli. Now, the total number of families returned to Khidirli village has reached 130 (512 people).

Earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov participated in the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of the village of Khidirli.

Khidirli village is located 3 km northwest of Aghdam district center. In October 2022, the groundbreaking ceremony for the village was held. In the first phase, 719 individual houses have been built.

In addition, essential modern social infrastructure has been established in the village, including administrative and service buildings. These include a multifunctional administrative building, a club-community center, a medical point, an emergency medical aid unit, a guesthouse for temporary accommodation of education and healthcare workers, a household service facility, a workshop, a secondary school, and a kindergarten-nursery.

The planned area of the village spans over 417 hectares, with provisions for resettling approximately 6,000 people.