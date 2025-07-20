Iran slams Trump’s accusations of meddling in Gaza talks

Iran is not attempting to influence the negotiation process on establishing a ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims.

"Any allegations of Iran's interference in the negotiations are completely groundless and represent a form of deflection and evasion of responsibility regarding the United States’ complicity in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people," Esmail Baghaei said.

The diplomat noted that Iran, in line with the majority of countries, strongly condemns the genocide in Gaza and supports any initiatives that could lead to halting combat and improving the humanitarian situation of the Gaza Strip, IRNA reported.