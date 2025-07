On Tuesday evening, July 29, the dollar exchange rate climbed above 82 rubles, according to Central Bank of Russia data.

The Central Bank set the official dollar rate at 82.2 rubles for July 30, marking a 2.64 ruble increase from the previous day.

Meanwhile, the euro gained nearly 1.8 rubles, reaching 94.9 rubles in official trading.

Let us recall that the day before, the dollar rose above 80 rubles for the first time in a month and a half.