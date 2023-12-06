Passengers of delayed Sukhum-Moscow flight to be rerouted through Sochi

The Sukhum-Moscow flight of iFly was delayed due to technical problems with the aircraft. Passengers will now reach the Russian capital via a connecting flight from Sochi, the press service of Sukhum Airport reports.

"Passengers at Sukhum Airport are provided with food and drinks. The terminal's air conditioning is operational, and medical staff remain available if needed",

the airport's press service reported.

Ground transportation will be arranged to transfer passengers from Sukhum to Sochi for their onward journey.