Russian, Syrian Foreign Ministers to hold talks in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani will meet in the Russian capital tomorrow. The agenda of the upcoming talks is also known.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani on Thursday. The meeting was announced by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

"On July 31, talks will be held in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Compatriots Abroad of the Syrian Arab Republic al-Shaibani,”

– Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, the parties intend to discuss issues of Russian-Syrian relations, as well as regional and international topics.