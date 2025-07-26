Türkiye doubts effectiveness of embargo against Russia

The Turkish parliament has expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the embargo against Russia. According to it, the restrictions only harm ordinary citizens.

He said that, based on political experience and global observations, it can be concluded that blockades and embargoes never gain the upper hand and do not bring results.

The parliamentarian said that the embargo against Russia will also be ineffective, since the country continues its actions even in the face of the sanctions already imposed.