The United States will not postpone the introduction of customs duties on more than a dozen countries scheduled for August 1, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"The August first deadline is the August first deadline - it stands strong, and will not be extended. A big day for America!!!!" Donald Trump said.

He also noted that the U.S. will introduce 25% tariffs on imports from India since August 1.

U.S. tariff rates will range from 25% to 40%, depending on the country.