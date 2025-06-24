Novak and Saudi Energy Minister discuss Moscow-Riyadh cooperation

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has met with Co-Chairman of the Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud during a working visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Russian government press service, the sides discussed prospects for increasing trade turnover and expanding cooperation in key economic sectors of mutual interest.

"Another topic of the talks was the situation on the oil market and prospects for cooperation between the two countries within the OPEC+ framework," the statement reads.

The parties also discussed preparations for the ninth meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which will be held in Riyadh on November 6, 2025.