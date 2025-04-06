Mudflow hits Tyrnyauz in Kabardino-Balkaria

In Kabardino-Balkaria, a mudflow hit Tyrnyauz on Thursday, the administration of the Elbrus district reports.

"Precipitation has caused mudflow activity in Tyrnyauz, necessitating road closures in the Gerkhozhany area",

the message reads.

Traffic has been blocked for safety reasons, a rescue task force and traffic police teams are at the scene of the emergency.

According to the administration, the situation remains under control of the relevant services. The local population is urged to stay home and follow updates on the situation.