Iranian oil and gas sector's value increased by 11.2% between March 20, 2024 and March 2025, according to Iran's Central Bank data.

At current prices, the oil and gas GDP reached approximately $29 billion, accounting for more than 8% of Iran's total gross domestic product.

Iran's overall GDP, including crude oil production, grew to about $357 billion. It is a 32.4% year-on-year increase during the reporting period.