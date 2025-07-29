Trump sets conditions for new sanctions against Russia

Russia is coping with sanctions well but the United States is ready nevertheless to put new sanctions in place, if a ceasefire with Ukraine is not reached, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax television.

"We'll put sanctions on and he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is pretty good with sanctions. He knows how to avoid sanctions," Donald Trump said.

According to the U.S. leader, his view of the Russian President hasn't changed.