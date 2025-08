Two U.S. servicemen were injured during NATO military exercises in Georgia, the Georgian Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The servicemen did not suffer serious injuries, but have been hospitalised.

The incident occurred at the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Centre (JTEC), situated in Krtsanisi, on August 1. The injuries were sustained when the military vehicle they were in overturned.

The Agile Spirit military drill is underway near Tbilisi since July 25.