Russia cannot be replaced on the global oil market; the country provides about 10% of all global supplies, Pushkov said.

Russian senator and chairman of the Federation Council Commission on information policy of the Russian Federation Alexey Pushkov is confident that the volumes of oil that Russia supplies to the world market cannot be replaced by other countries.

"By and large, there is nothing to replace such volumes with: Russia covers about 10% of global oil supplies,”

– Alexey Pushkov said.

Earlier it became known that India, one of the world's largest consumers and importers of oil, continues to buy Russian oil, despite threats from US President Donald Trump to impose duties.