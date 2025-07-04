Iran and Pakistan sign 12 cooperation deals

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and other officials from the two countries signed 12 cooperation documents in various fields in Islamabad, according to the information portal of the Iranian President.

These documents include tourism, agriculture, justice and legal cooperation, industry, science and technology, transit and freight transportation, cultural heritage, and economic and trade cooperation.

"My deep belief is that we can easily, in a short time, increase the volume of our trade relations from the current $3 billion to the projected goal of $10 billion," Massoud Pezeshkian said.

The signed documents will develop relations between the two countries, as well as regional cooperation.