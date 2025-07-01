India demands to decisively counter Trump for attacks over Russian oil

The Indian government should openly counter Washington’s intimidation, lawmaker of the opposition Indian National Congress party Manish Tewari told the Indian media.

According to him, the statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding India offend the country’s dignity.

"I hope the government will have the resolve and courage to fight back against this gentleman," Manish Tewari said.

The Indian Foreign Ministry called the attacks from the U.S. and EU over the country’s imports unjustified.

Last week, Trump announced 25% tariffs on Indian goods. He also vowed penalties for countries that maintain strategic trade ties with Moscow. Previously, the U.S. president said he would significantly increase tariffs on India for importing and reselling Russian oil.