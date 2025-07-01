Kremlin condemns attempts to force countries to abandon trade with Russia

Sovereign countries have the right to select their partners, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, accusing the U.S. of exerting illegal trade pressure on India.

"We hear many statements that are in fact threats, attempts to force countries to cut trade relations with Russia," Peskov said.

According to him, the Kremlin does not consider such statements to be legal.

"We believe that sovereign countries must have and do have the right to choose their trade partners, the partners in trade and economic cooperation, on their own and independently determine those modes of trade and economic cooperation that suit the interests of a country in question," Peskov said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened again to raise tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.