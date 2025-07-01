Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin condemns attempts to force countries to abandon trade with Russia

Kremlin condemns attempts to force countries to abandon trade with Russia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Sovereign countries have the right to select their partners, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, accusing the U.S. of exerting illegal trade pressure on India.

"We hear many statements that are in fact threats, attempts to force countries to cut trade relations with Russia," Peskov said.

According to him, the Kremlin does not consider such statements to be legal.

"We believe that sovereign countries must have and do have the right to choose their trade partners, the partners in trade and economic cooperation, on their own and independently determine those modes of trade and economic cooperation that suit the interests of a country in question," Peskov said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened again to raise tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

250 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.