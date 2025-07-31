Rosatom launches construction of Kazakhstan's first NPP

Work has started on the construction of Kazakstan's first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Kazakh village of Ulken in the Almaty region.

The preliminary phase involves geological surveys, including soil drilling near Lake Balkhash.

It is noted that the Kazakh side solemnly handed over a capsule with soil to the Russian side for geological analysis.

The General Director of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev and Chairman of Kazakhstan's Agency for Atomic Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev participated in the launch event.

"We are starting practical work on the implementation of the project to build a nuclear power plant. Rosatom is proposing to build a real bestseller in the nuclear technology market",

Alexey Likhachev said.