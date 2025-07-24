Vestnik Kavkaza

New era begins in Caucasus with Baku-Yerevan peace declaration, Kobakhidze says

© Photo: Georgian government website

Georgia states that a new era begins in the South Caucasus with the signing of the peace declaration. Earlier, Baku and Yerevan signed a document on a peaceful settlement.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze commented on the signing of a declaration on a peaceful settlement by Azerbaijan and Armenia that took place yesterday.

The head of government noted that after the signing of this document, a new era of stability and economic development begins in the South Caucasus.

Kobakhidze emphasized that Tbilisi has always supported regional peace and cooperation. He added that Georgia will continue to provide support.

