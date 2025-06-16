Forest fires completely stops ship traffic through Dardanelles

Turkish authorities have suspended all ship movement through the Dardanelles Strait as wildfires continue to rage in the region.

According to the BBC, ships are currently unable to travel in any direction.

The fires, which broke out earlier near the city of Çanakkale, have engulfed forests and fields. As a result, local authorities had to evacuate some residents and close the local airport.

Let us recall that the Dardanelles Strait connects the Aegean Sea and the Sea of Marmara. According to official statistics, about 46,000 ships passed through the strait last year.