Putin informs Japarov about upcoming meeting with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov about an upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"During the telephone talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov about the key results of his conversation with U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and a planned meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska," the statement reads.

The Kyrgyz President welcomed the development of the Moscow-Washington dialogue.

The leaders also discussed a range of current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, as well as cooperation within integration associations, including the CSTO.