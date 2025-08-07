Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin informs Japarov about upcoming meeting with Trump

Putin informs Japarov about upcoming meeting with Trump
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov about an upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"During the telephone talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov about the key results of his conversation with U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and a planned meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska," the statement reads.

The Kyrgyz President welcomed the development of the Moscow-Washington dialogue.

The leaders also discussed a range of current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, as well as cooperation within integration associations, including the CSTO.

85 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.