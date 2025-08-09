Media: Trump refrains from supporting Israel's plans for Gaza

US President Donald Trump is not ready to directly support Israel's plans for the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip, but the US leader approves of the removal of Hamas from the system of governance of the Palestinian enclave, the Axios portal reports.

According to Trump, Hamas "can no longer remain" in the region.

The report follows Israel's announcement of a new plan for Gaza, which involves establishing full territorial control while transitioning administration to civilian authorities, with IDF forces maintaining a security buffer zone.