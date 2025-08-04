Israel to seize control of Gaza city

The Israeli military said that chief of staff Eyal Zamir has approved the 'main concept' for an attack plan in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

Israel has said it will launch a new offensive and seize control of Gaza City, which it captured shortly after the war's outbreak in October 2023 before pulling out.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel plans to widen its coming offensive beyond Gaza City to the last areas not yet under Israeli control. The Israeli PM said he will not agree to negotiate a partial ceasefire and hostage-release deal with Hamas.